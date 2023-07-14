The 2024 GMC Hummer EV gets an increase in estimated range in one configuration, General Motors announced Thursday.

The Hummer EV 3X Pickup achieves a GM-estimated 381 miles of range with the largest 205-kwh battery pack, a 26-mile increase over the 2023 model year. GM estimates 359 miles for models equipped with the Extreme Off-Road Package, a 30-mile increase. Note that these are not EPA range ratings.

With a curb weight of more than 9,000 pounds, the Hummer EV is disqualified for EPA testing, which was designed for lighter passenger cars and light trucks. The cutoff for EPA light-duty emissions (and range) testing is a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,000 pounds, and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup exceeds that limits at 10,660 pounds. GM's unofficial test results can't be compared to other vehicles with official EPA range ratings.

2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

As recently as April GMC had said the Hummer EV 3X Pickup, which is equipped with 22-inch wheels an 35-inch all-terrain tires, would go 355 miles on a charge, while the Extreme Off-Road Package, with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, would retain the 329-mile estimate of the Edition 1 launch version.

GMC previously said the 2024 Hummer EV SUV, with its somewhat smaller 170-kwh battery pack, achieves 314 miles in its Edition 1 guise and in 3X SUV form, both with standard 22-inch wheels. Both versions are estimated at 298 miles with the Extreme Off-Road Package, again using 18-inch wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

The GMC Hummer EV is one of few models that will take advantage of 800-volt charging. In this case, it flips a switch to connect the two layers of the Hummer EV Pickup's 205-kwh battery pack in series. The Pickup can gain 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes on a 350-kw CCS DC fast charger, and the Hummer EV SUV can gain 100 miles in 14 minutes. Both versions of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV gain vehicle-to-load power generation through GM's Power Station generator, allowing them to charge other EVs at 6 kw or provide up to 25 amps of output at either 120 volts or 240 volts.

The Hummer EV 3X Pickup goes on sale this fall to current Hummer EV reservation holders, starting at $106,945 with destination. Production is scheduled to start later in the year at GM's Factory Zero in Detroit.