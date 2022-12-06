Toyota on Monday teased a plug-in hybrid version of its C-HR subcompact crossover and confirmed more all-electric bZ models for Europe.

The Toyota C-HR Prologue Concept shown Monday previews a next-generation model scheduled to debut in the near future. Toyota said in a press release that this new model is engineered to support a plug-in hybrid powertrain, in addition to the hybrid powertrain already available on the current model in some markets.

The concept is a product of Toyota's European design studio located in the south of France, which also designed the current C-HR. Batteries for the production C-HR plug-in hybrid will originate in Europe as well, for models sold in that market, at least. Toyota hasn't said whether the C-HR plug-in hybrid will be sold in the U.S.

Toyota C-HR Prologue concept

Toyota also announced plans for five more European-market bZ EVs alongside the current bZ4X, bringing the total to six, which feeds into a goal of making the automaker's European operations carbon neutral by 2040.

The new models for Europe could include a production version of the bZ Compact SUV Concept that debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The bZ3 sedan is based on the same e-TNGA platform, but its battery and propulsion tech, which are sourced from China's BYD, means it would likely come to Europe in another form. The slew of concepts Toyota unveiled in December 2021 could offer other hints.

Toyota C-HR Prologue concept

With development of EVs recently reportedly paused, Toyota appears to have opted to largely continue its all-of-the-above approach—Europe included.

"Owing to the current short supply and high costs of battery materials and lack of infrastructure," Gill Pratt, head of the Toyota Research Institute, said in a statement, "it is better to use a combination of battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions over the next 10-15 years."

While the C-HR plug-in hybrid hasn't been confirmed for the U.S., we know Toyota aims to take a similar approach here. It's hinted that more plug-in hybrids are coming to the U.S. market—with a PHEV version of the Crown expected soon.