Rivian is dropping the most affordable versions of its R1S electric SUV and R1T electric pickup truck, effectively raising the base prices of both vehicles by up to $6,000.

In the email to preorder holders—obtained by Green Car Reports from Rivian—the EV maker said it was cancelling the base Explore Package that started at $68,575 for the R1T and $73,575 for the R1S (both including a $1,075 destination fee). While prices may vary based on the time of reservation, the loss of the Explore Package applies to existing reservation holders and new orders.

2023 Rivian R1S

According to Rivian, customers can either cancel their orders, or switch to the Adventure Package, which starts at $74,075 for the R1T and $79,075 for the R1S with destination. Those that go with the Adventure Package will pay an increased price determined by when they originally placed their order, while those that cancel will get a refund on their deposit.

Furthermore, those who ordered the Ocean Coast interior are being asked if they'll accept an update substituting in dark-stained wood. Rivian will be introducing a new version of the package later in the year, also adding a wrapped vegan leather instrument panel.

Rivian R1S with revised Ocean Coast interior Rivian R1S with revised Ocean Coast interior Rivian R1S with revised Ocean Coast interior

The changes apply to both the R1T and R1S. Customers have until September 1 to reconfigure their pre-orders or cancel them.

In the email, Rivian said it was cancelling the Explore Package due to low demand, adding that this will help speed up deliveries.

"To date, only a small percentage of customers have chosen this configuration, with the vast majority selecting the Adventure trim," the email said. "By focusing on the Adventure trim package, we’re able to streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly.​"

A Rivian spokesperson stated that it's not breaking down what that percentage was.

2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian did however confirm to GCR that the revamped EV tax credit enacted this week did not play a role in the decision.

This isn't the first time Rivian has surprised preorder holders with a price increase. The company earlier this year raised prices across the board by up to $12,000 but, after a backlash from customers, it restored the original pricing to those who already had a reservation.

The price increase, which does still apply to new customers, didn't slow the pace of reservations the company is getting. That's partly because the trucks are just so good, with impressive off-road capability and on-road driving dynamics.

Rivian laid off 6% of its employees last month and reported a net loss of $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2022, but still plans to grow production. It's due to open a second factory in Georgia in 2024, where a second R2 model line will also be built.

With additional reporting by Bengt Halvorson