Florida has a high number of registered electric cars, but no comprehensive plan to develop charging infrastructure. One company aims to fill that void.

Invisible Urban Charging (IUC) last week announced plans to install 6,000 EV chargers in Florida. That will double the number of chargers in the state, and make IUC the largest charging operator in Florida, according to a company press release.

IUC, a U.S.-based company with a New Zealand–based parent company, will start by working with property developer Lincoln Property Company to deploy chargers at a new mixed-use tower in Orlando. Dubbed, Truist Plaza at Church Street Station, it's situated near a historic train station.

The chargers are primarily 80-amp Level 2 AC stations, IUC told Green Car Reports, and it plans to have all of the Florida chargers fully deployed over the next 12 to 18 months.

Tesla charging (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

Florida has proven to be a strong market for EVs despite government apathy. As we outlined last year, three of the top five states with the most registered EVs don't have a mandate for them—and Florida is one of them.

In an analysis from the EV advocacy and trade group ZETA, Florida was also found to be one of the states in which the EV ownership-cost advantages were strongest versus gasoline—largely as a product of electricity cost vs. gas prices.

Unlike certain other states, Florida also doesn't cap direct sales—such as those from Tesla. There's certainly no lack of Superchargers in the state, and Electrify America's second cross-country route connected San Diego and Jacksonville, Florida, and allows several routes through the state.