Chinese automaker Nio on Wednesday announced completion of its 1,000th battery swapping station. The announcement was part of Nio's second annual Power Day presentation, where the automaker also announced an ambitious charging expansion plan.

The latest station is also the first to be powered entirely by renewable energy, including solar and hydro power, Nio said in a press release. The automaker said it only took 15 months to go from 200 operational stations to 1,000 and claimed it has opened new stations in China at the rate of two per day.

2022 Nio ET5

Nio also claims to have completed over 10 million battery swaps, with a daily average of over 30,000 swaps per day. On average, a Nio EV completes a battery swap at one of the stations every 2.8 seconds, the automaker claims.

Nio also continues to invest in traditional charging infrastructure. During its Power Day presentation, the automaker announced plans for 500-kw DC fast chargers to be deployed across China and Europe beginning later this year, Electrek reported. Nio has partnered with Shell for both charging and battery swapping, but it's unclear if this more powerful hardware will be included in that partnership.

2022 Nio ES7

Further out, in 2024 Nio also plans to start manufacturing 800-volt battery packs designed in-house, Reuters reported. The self-manufactured packs will be used for a new mass-market brand, with vehicles retailing for the equivalent of $30,000 to $45,000, chairman William Li said in a recent call with analysts. Nio may continue to source batteries from suppliers for its higher-priced models, according to the report.

These announcements comes shortly after the unveiling of a new generation of Nio SUVs, and the automaker unveiled its Tesla Model 3-rivaling ET5sedan last year. So while Nio encountered severe financial difficulties in 2019, it appears to have moved on from those and emerged a more focused company. It appears also to have shelved plans to sell cars in the United States, however.