Glamping getaways get destination chargers, thanks to Rivian. GM is getting ready for the arrival of Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle. And is the shift to emphasize EVs all about politics? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A top GM executive has confirmed that pre-production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV has started—at the Spring Hill, Tennessee factory originally built for the Saturn brand. The company is aiming for first customer deliveries in “a few months” of this first unibody model developed on GM’s Ultium architecture.

The CEO of Stellantis, which includes Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, says that the rapid shift to battery electric vehicles in the EU, by 2035, is a political choice and not the choice of industry or consumers. Hybrids would be a cheaper and faster solution for carbon reduction, he claimed in a recent interview with European newspapers. Does the same apply for the U.S.?

Rivian is teaming with Under Canvas to provide Level 2 Waypoint charging for its electric trucks at glamping sites in the Western U.S. It’s one of many such partnerships on the way to more than 10,000 chargers for the Waypoint network by the end of 2023.

And in case you missed it, yesterday we summed up all of the EVs arriving this calendar year. It’s quite the list, even when we trimmed out new versions of models that have already arrived before 2022.

_______________________________________

