Electrify America now has 350-kw DC fast-chargers up and running on the network and positioned to help fully electric off-roaders or recreational visitors take in nearby Arches National Park or Canyonlands National Park.

The chargers, announced last May among 20 new fast-charging sites in Utah, are being supported by Electrify Commercial, EA’s unit that supplies hardware to businesses and commercial fleets, and implemented by regional utility Rocky Mountain Power.

The site at Moab includes eight chargers capable of those 350-kw rates, with a design intended to accommodate electric trucks and trailer-towing. At this point, the GMC Hummer EV remains the only off-road-focused EV capable of accepting that full charge rate.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV testing in Moab

As Electrify America said last year, pricing for these independently run chargers may be different than those on EA’s own network, but they’ll be part of the network’s app and payment system just like other stations.

Rivian in 2022 announced Level 2 charging at glamping sites near Moab, Jeep sees the area as a spiritual home for the brand and in recent years it has revealed a series of electrified off-road concepts at Moab.