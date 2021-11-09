Kia will unveil an electric SUV concept November 11, ahead of the 2021 Los Angeles auto show.

No details of the vehicle, dubbed Concept EV9 have been released yet, but a teaser image shows a boxy, SUV-like shape. The EV9 nomenclature also confirms that it's the next in a series of 11 electric cars Kia plans to add to its lineup by 2025, part of a $25 billion funding shift.

The EV9 would follow the EV6, which is arriving at dealerships early next year. This sleeker-looking crossover SUV will also be available in all 50 states, Kia previously confirmed. That hasn't always been the case with previous Kia EVs, and the United States appears to have missed out on the second-generation Kia Soul EV (which the EV9's boxy shape somewhat resembles) entirely.

2022 Kia EV6

The EV6 is related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, sharing the E-GMP dedicated EV platform. Both are considered crossovers, but the Ioniq 5 has a more traditional shape meant to reference the 1970s Hyundai Pony. The EV6 also puts more emphasis on performance, with a GT version boasting 577 horsepower and a claimed 0-62 time of 3.5 seconds.

Kia has said it will launch at least two other electric SUVs alongside the EV6 by 2025. Perhaps the Concept EV9 will preview one of them.

Hyundai also plans to show a future larger SUV in concept form at the 2021 L.A. Auto Show. The Hyundai Seven concept will preview the Ioniq 7, which has already revealed a more rounded roofline. The concept is scheduled for a November 17 unveiling, while the production Hyundai Ioniq 7 is expected to launch in 2024.