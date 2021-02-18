Tesla on Thursday cut prices for its most affordable versions of the Tesla Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover by $1,000 and $2,000 respectively, while hiking prices on its Performance versions of those models.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been cut to $38,190 from $39,190 previously. Meanwhile the Model 3 Performance now costs $57,190, up $1,000 from where it was.

The Model Y Standard Range has been given an even deeper cut—to $41,190, down from $43,190 just yesterday. But the Model Y Performance now costs $62,190, also representing a price hike of $1,000.

2021 Tesla Model Y

The current range rating of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range is 263 miles, while the Model Y Standard range earns a 244-mile rating.

Mid-priced Dual Motor Long Range versions of both models appear to be unchanged in pricing. At present, those starting prices are $48,190 and $62,190, respectively.

Just earlier this week GM dropped the base price on a revamped 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV by $5,500 to $31,995.

If the EV tax credit were to be brought back in the scheme under consideration, the base price of a Model 3 would be below the long-teased $35,000 amount, and a Bolt EV would cost less than $25,000.

Tesla also cut prices in Japan on Thursday by as much as 24%, according to Bloomberg.