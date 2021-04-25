April is shaping up to be a good month to buy an electric car or plug-in hybrid, with several good deals spotted by CarsDirect.

In Southern California, a price cut has allowed shoppers to lease a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric for around the same price as a gasoline model, according to the website. The best deal, which applies to the Kona Electric SEL trim level, is $199 a month with $1,999 due at signing.

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

Alternatively, Southern California residents can lease a 2021 Toyota Prius Prime for the same monthly rate (with $999 down), which can make a lease for the plug-in hybrid cheaper than the standard Prius. That's based on a comparison of the Prius Prime LE trim level with the Prius L trim.

The 2021 Nissan Leaf now gets 0% APR financing for 72 months, an offer that applies to all versions of the electric hatchback. Nissan is also offering $6,000 in "Special APR Cash," CarsDirect noted.

This follows a recent trend of the best Nissan Leaf deals pivoting toward purchasing, rather than leasing—perhaps likely part of the strategy as the brand prepares for the arrival of the Ariya.

Good deals on the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV are also available, but that's pretty much been the case for the past few months. The updated 2022 Chevy Bolt EV also gets a substantial price cut, helping to compensate for the phaseout of General Motors' federal EV tax credit.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is also eligible for a $2,500 discount, but only when shoppers choose the Ford Options Plan, which involves balloon financing.

Overall, there seem to be more good plug-in car deals to be had than this time last year—despite equally-tight inventory.