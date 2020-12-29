The 2021 Nissan Leaf gets a price increase. The Tesla Model Y is a nominee for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy. And Tesla's latest software update enables an annoying new feature. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Nissan Leaf will soldier on into 2021 with no major changes outside of a very slight price increase. The Japanese automaker announced the 2021 Leaf will cost $32,545 (including destination), which is $20 more than the 2020 model with the base 40-kwh battery pack.

The Tesla Model Y is a finalist for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021. It missed the deadline for the 2020 award and comes in as a strong contender for the 2021 competition. With over 300 miles of EPA-rated range, efficiency that almost no other competitor comes close to, and a price of $51,190, the Model Y makes a compelling case for itself. Will it win?

Tesla released a software update over the holiday weekend that added a Boombox mode. This new feature allows drivers to play custom sounds outside of the vehicle. Instead of a normal horn sound, Boombox mode allows drivers to play a fart sound, or ice cream truck music as they alert those around them to their presence.

Ferrari's first electric car will reportedly be an SUV. The high-riding Ferrari is set to arrive in 2022, but the two electric SUVs it'll spawn won't arrive until 2024 and 2026. Expect four-motor powertrains and 610 horsepower from an 80-kwh battery pack.