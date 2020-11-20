The Tesla Model Y was given a reliability rating of "much worse than average" in the latest Consumer Reports reliability survey, but it wasn't the only electric car to be rated poorly.

CR's Auto Reliability Survey is based on data collected from the organization's members, covering 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2020. It's considered a benchmark for measuring reliability by auto industry commentators and customers alike.

This was the first survey to include the Tesla Model Y. Owners reported "misaligned body panels that had to be fixed," and "mismatched paint," according to CR, while one owner reported dust, debris, and human hair embedded in the paint.

But the Model Y wasn't the only electric vehicle that didn't do well in this latest reliability survey.

Tesla Model Y

The Kia Niro EV "had issues with a bearing in the electric motor," while Audi E-Tron owners reported "drive system electrical failures" and "power equipment problems," according to CR, which gave the Audi a "much worse than average" rating.

Tesla overall sits second from the bottom among 26 ranked brands in reliability, with the Model S dropping below average in reliability and losing its "Recommended" rating. The Model X has never scored well in CR reliability surveys. That follows Tesla's last-place ranking in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey earlier this year.

The Model 3 has been a bright spot for Tesla in CR surveys, but even that has been a roller coaster ride. The organization named the Model 3 its top electric car earlier this year, helping to prop up Tesla's overall reliability score, but prior to that it lost the "Recommended" rating due to poor reliability.

Overall though, CR says that EVs cost less to maintain and repair. That's also informed by the organization's collected data from owners.