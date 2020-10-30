The 2021 Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models are expected to get more electric range thanks to a larger battery pack now confirmed.

Called the Cayenne E-Hybrid, these versions get a 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack, up from 14.1 kwh before. The increased capacity will yield a 30% electric-range improvement on the European WLTP testing cycle, Porsche said in a Wednesday press release.

Porsche offers the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the more powerful Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the current versions of which debuted for the 2019 and 2020 model years, respectively. Both variants are available in standard-roof and Cayenne Coupe body styles.

Range figures from the United States EPA testing cycle aren't available yet, but we drove the Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid with the smaller battery pack earlier this year and found it easy to beat its EPA electric range estimate of 13 miles.

Porsche also said it tweaked the driving modes for the Sport Chrono package, which is standard on plug-in hybrids. E-Charge mode, where the engine is used to charge the battery pack while driving, the system now aims for an 80% recharge, rather than 100%, because charging slows down significantly once the pack is at 80% capacity, according to Porsche.

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

However, Porsche said the battery pack can also be charged at a high power level in some situations—up to 12 kw for the Turbo S E-Hybrid in Sport+ mode.

A Porsche Mobile Charger Connect adapter allows the plug-in hybrids to charge at up to 7.2 kw, and allows drivers to set a timer or charging target (both of which can be keyed to a specific location) or pre-set the climate control.

Powertrains remain unchanged otherwise. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 gasoline engine, a single electric motor, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Turbo S E-Hybrid swaps the V-6 for a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. Total system outputs are unchanged, at 455 horsepower for the Cayenne E-Hybrid, and 670 hp for the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Porsche has been revamping its plug-in hybrids such that Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the fastest-accelerating model in the Cayenne lineup—so as to show off the strengths of an electrified powertrain, after the introduction of the all-electric Taycan.

Porsche just announced a similar battery upgrade for its Panamera E-Hybrid lineup as well.