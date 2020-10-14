Lucid has announced a new $77,400 entry price for its Air electric sedan, and opened reservations for the entire model lineup.

That’s less than half the cost of the $169,000, 1,080-horsepower Air Dream Edition that will be delivered first, next spring, and far less than the $139,000, 800-horsepower Grand Touring version that will follow in the summer.

Primacy has a price, and Lucid will get much-needed revenue flowing by rolling out its top models of the 2021 Air first.

Lucid Air Lucid Air Lucid Air

Although both of those models and their 130-kwh battery pack will deliver about 517miles of EPA range, if 406 miles and 480 horsepower through the rear wheels is enough—and you can wait a little longer, perhaps—the base Air could factor in as a fresh-looking alternative to the Tesla Model S.

With newly reduced prices, the Model S costs $73,190 and is rated at 402 miles of range. Considering that Lucid buyers might be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, that makes the base Lucid Air effectively lower-priced than the Model S. Keep in mind that you’ll need at least that much tax liability in order to claim the tax credit.

Lucid Air

The base Air will offer an optional dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configuration, the company revealed. Above that, the $95,000 Touring model also has the 406-mile range but includes the dual-motor layout for 620 hp, plus a glass cockpit display, an available glass roof, and additional choices for materials and finishes.

These more affordable versions likely won’t be delivered until next fall at the earliest. All versions can now be reserved for a fully refundable fee of $300. Also note that the Air will likely include a destination fee, but Lucid hasn’t yet set that.

All Lucid Air models include three years of unlimited access to Electrify America fast chargers. The Air is built on a 920-volt electrical architecture and offers DC fast-charging capability to gain 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes on a 350-kw CCS connector. Lucid’s proprietary propulsion components are vastly downsized, to help maximize cabin (and frunk) space, and they are claimed to offer unmatched levels of efficiency—yes, even versus Tesla.