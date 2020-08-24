Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling 58,016 of its pickups and SUVs equipped with the turbodiesel V-6, badged EcoDiesel, for an issue that could result in an engine stall.

The recall covers 2014-2018 Ram 1500 Classic pickup trucks and 2014-2016 Jeep Wrangler SUVs with the diesel option.

FCA says the recall has been prompted by an investigation that found the engine’s tone wheel can lose its magnetic material, potentially disrupting the crankshaft-position sensor signal. “The loss of crankshaft position can result in an engine stall, as well as loss of the ability to restart the engine,” notes a recall report filed to the federal government last week.

Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel Trail Warrior

The Ram 1500 with this engine was rated 24 mpg combined for most of the model years affected. In a 2016 drive report on the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE, or high fuel economy version, we achieved a highway average of 31.5 mpg.

Many of these models are also covered by a settlement with regulators to pay owners for non-compliant emissions software controls. In exchange for up to $3,075, diesel owners can bring their vehicles in to have emissions equipment updated. Work has to be completed by May 3, 2021.

2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Nearly 73,000 vehicles outside the U.S. market with the same engine are also covered by the stall-related recall. However, FCA notes that vehicles fitted with the third-generation version of the EcoDiesel V-6—like the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon diesel we recently drove—are not affected. Nor are models with gasoline engines—like the mild-hybrid Ram 1500, badged eTorque, that we drove last year.

The automaker says that the recall will start October 2, 2020, and it will will notify owners and dealers. Affected vehicles will be getting an update to the powertrain control module software.