The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is likely to enter the new model year with a handful of tech tweaks, including an updated infotainment system and, potentially, a higher-power onboard charger.

The 11-kilowatt charger should allow for faster charging from a 240-volt Level 2 AC source. The I-Pace is also equipped for DC fast charging using the Combined Charging Standard (CCS). At 100 kw, fast charging can add 78 miles in 15 minutes, according to Jaguar.

Other mechanical components remain unchanged, so the 2021 I-Pace should get the same EPA-rated 234 miles from its 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack as the 2020 model. A combined output of 394 horsepower from two electric motors and estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds remain unchanged as well.

The other major change for 2021 is the Pivi Pro infotainment system, which features faster startup and a more intuitive menu setup, according to Jaguar. The interface change could prove a smart move, as the I-Pace's system has aways been laggy, in our experience.

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Aside from some issues like the infotainment, we've found it easy to get enthusiastic about the I-Pace and its driving manners.

A software update last year claimed to add some real-world miles but didn't change the official EPA range (or its WLTP range in Europe).

We had a number of early issues with range disappointment, although we haven't had drive time in an I-Pace since early on in the SUV's production run.

Supplier Magna, which assembles the I-Pace, has shown that with the current battery capacity the vehicle has the potential for more performance and a longer range.

Magna built a prototype I-Pace with its own motors, inverter, and other components. The result was the equivalent of a 300-mile range on the EPA testing cycle, with livelier handling to boot.

Jaguar in the U.S. still hasn't made this news official for our market for the new model year, so stay tuned as some of these details could be subject to change.

