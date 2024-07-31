Ford Mustang Mach-E GT owners can make their cars quicker with a few taps of their phone and a one-time charge.

On Tuesday, Ford announced a Performance Upgrade for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT that increases torque and drops the electric crossover's 0-60 mph and quarter-mile times. The performance boost costs $995 plus tax.

The Performance Upgrade increases the Mach-E GT's torque rating by 100 lb-ft, which takes output from 600 to 700 lb-ft. Horsepower remains unchanged at 480.

The increase in torque and recalibration subsequently drops the Mach-E GT's quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds and 0-60 mph sprint of 3.8 seconds down to 11.8 seconds and 3.3 seconds, respectively, according to Ford.

Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari told Green Car Reports the update is only available for the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

The GT Performance Edition, which used to sit above the Mach-E GT in the lineup, had 634 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. The GT Performance Edition was discontinued after 2023.

The upgrade comes standard on the Mach-E Rally.

The Performance Upgrade can be optioned when buying the Mach-E GT, but current owners can now buy the package via the FordPass smartphone app. Upon purchase the update will automatically unlock the increased performance for the EV "within minutes," according to Ford.

Ford upgraded the Mustang Mach-E lineup for 2024 with faster charging and more range on some trims. The 2024 Mach-E GT gained 10 miles of EPA-rated range for a total of 280 miles.

A new in-house-designed motor and thermal changes were swapped in for 2024 as well.

Ford said the 2024 Mach-E fast-charges from 10-80% in 36.2 minutes, which is 8.8 minutes quicker than when the Mach-E launched.