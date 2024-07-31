Ford refreshed the Maverick pickup truck for 2025

The updated Maverick can pair the hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive

The 2025 Ford Maverick is on sale now and costs $27,890

The Ford Maverick compact pickup truck has impressed with its fuel efficiency and capability, but customers wanting all-wheel drive have had to opt for non-hybrid models. That changes for 2025.

The 2025 Ford Maverick hybrid adds an all-wheel drive option as part of a mid-cycle refresh that also includes slightly revised styling and more tech features. The front-wheel drive Maverick hybrid will continue as well, along with the non-hybrid 2.0-liter turbo-4 powertrain.

Available on XL, XLT, and Lariat grades, meaning it only skips the Tremor off-road grade, the all-wheel drive hybrid uses the same system as the front-wheel drive version, pairing a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine and 94-kw electric motor for 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque.

Maverick hybrids can still tow up to a ton, but a new 4K Towing Package (also available on non-hybrid models) bumps up maximum towing capacity to 4,000 lbs. The hybrid's maximum payload capacity is 1,500 lbs with front-wheel drive and 1,400 lbs with all-wheel drive.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat

Ford didn't offer fuel-economy estimates for the all-wheel drive hybrid, but front-wheel versions are expected to get the same 37 mpg combined (42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway) as before. That tops all other gasoline-fueled pickups in efficiency.

The addition of an all-wheel drive version is an indication that Ford is finally widening availability of the Maverick hybrid. Production was very limited for the 2022 model year, something Ford blamed on the global semiconductor shortage. Reports also indicated that Ford simply hadn't anticipated the high level of demand for the hybrid, and the automaker has indicated throughout that it would build more hybrids, eventually.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT

The 2025 Maverick also receives a styling update, with the main differences around the front end, and a tech upgrade. It now uses the Ford Sync 4 infotainment system, which enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 13.2-inch touchscreen in place of the previous 8.0-inch display. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is standard as well.

Newly available driver aids include a 360-degree camera system, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, towing features, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering, and traffic sign recognition for higher trim levels.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT

Ford has reversed a change to the pricing structure made for 2024, once again making the front-wheel drive hybrid the cheapest version in the lineup. Mavericks costs $27,890 with a mandatory $1,595 destination charge. Ford hasn't confirmed pricing for the all-wheel drive hybrid, but said it will be available on the XL, XLT, and Lariat grades, skipping only the Tremor off-road grade, positioned at the top of the lineup.