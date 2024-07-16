The electric Porsche Macan lineup gains two variants for 2025

Base Porsche Macan EVs are now single-motor and rear-wheel drive

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV costs $77,295

Porsche's electric Macan enters the 2025 model year with a new base model equipped with rear-wheel drive, a feature that should provide an efficiency boost for the battery-powered compact crossover.

The base Macan arrives in the fourth quarter of the year and costs $77,295, including a $1,995 destination charge. That's almost $3,000 less than 2024's base model, the Macan 4.

The base Macan is fitted with the same 800-volt electrical architecture and 100-kwh battery found in all other electric Macans, and is powered by a single motor at the rear axle, making it the first Macan in the nameplate's history to have only two of its wheels driven. The motor, which uses a 480-amp pulse inverter and silicon carbide transistors to help boost efficiency, delivers a maximum 335 hp and will help the Macan accelerate to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 136 mph, according to Porsche.

By skipping a front motor and other associated hardware, it has a weight saving of 243 pounds compared to the similar Macan 4. This should make it the new range king in the electric Macan lineup. The EPA hasn't released range estimates for any electric Macan model, but Porsche has indicated that the Macan 4's estimate will come in around 300 miles.

2025 Porsche Macan 4S

The 2025 model year also includes the introduction of a Macan 4S model slotting in between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo models that arrived for the electric Macan's 2024 debut. The Macan 4S sports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a maximum 509 hp. It's priced from $86,895, including destination.

Both Macan models get an air suspension with adaptive dampers as standard, and can be fitted with rear-wheel steering. Porsche's brake-based Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system is available for the Macan 4S. Prices for those additional features haven't been announced.

The new model year also brings additional color and wheel options, plus an off-road package that increases the approach angle and ground clearance.

Order books for the 2025 Macan are already open. Porsche still sells the previous-generation gas-powered Macan alongside the new electric Macan. The automaker recently confirmed that only the electric Macan will be available starting in 2026.