The 2025 Audi Q8 E-Tron electric SUV receives minor changes for the new model year, while some reports indicate it will be discontinued in the near future.

Launched for the 2024 model year, the Q8 E-Tron replaced the Audi E-Tron, the automaker's first volume EV. It carried over all the good things from the E-Tron—including good safety ratings—but with more driving range and somewhat sharpened handling.

For 2025, Audi adds access to an app store for the infotainment system and Homelink buttons integrated into the rearview mirror. The previously-available park assist system has also been upgraded to a remote version, allowing drivers to engage it from outside the vehicle. An available Magnesium trim package and different bits of exterior trim round out the changes.

2025 Audi Q8 E-Tron

The Q8 E-Tron is once again available in both standard SUV and sleeker Sportback body styles, with a 114-kwh battery pack (with 106 kwh of usable capacity) and dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 402 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque. EPA ratings for the 2025 model year aren't available yet, but for reference the 2024 Q8 E-Tron was rated at a maximum 300 miles of range in Sportback form and 285 miles in standard SUV form.

A sportier SQ8 E-Tron treatment with a tri-motor powertrain is also available in combination with both the SUV and Sportback body styles. This ups output to 496 hp and 718 lb-ft, allowing for an Audi-estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, compared to 5.6 seconds for the Q8 E-Tron models.

Pricing starts at $76,095 for a Q8 E-Tron SUV in base Premium spec (all prices include a mandatory $1,295 destination charge). Premium Plus and Prestige grades are also available, priced at $80,495 and $86,495, respectively. Sportback models are priced $3,400 higher.

2025 Audi Q8 E-Tron

The SQ8 E-Tron skips the Premium grade, and is priced from $91,495 in Premium Plus spec and $97,495 in Prestige spec, with the SUV body style. The Sportback body style adds $2,800 to the price.

Audi draws on a variety of architectures for its current EV lineup. The Q8 E-Tron is still based on the original E-Tron architecture, the Q4 E-Tron uses Audi parent Volkswagen's MEB platform, and the E-Tron GT shares the J1 platform with the Porsche Taycan. Yet another architecture is being introduced with the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron, which uses the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) as the Porsche Macan Electric.