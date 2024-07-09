Lucid Air has been recalled, twice, in two weeks

Over-the-air software updates have been shipped to cars for both issues

Lucid will replace any high-voltage coolant heaters that fail on affected cars

Lucid has issued two recalls applying to its Air electric sedan.

The two independent recalls include a software error that could cause a loss of power and a coolant heater that might fail.

Posted by the NHTSA on June 28, the high-voltage coolant heater issue stems from a potential failure that could lead to a failure in the climate system's windshield defrosting. This recall, NHTSA campaign number 24V-495, affects 7,506 vehicles that range from 2022 to 2024 model year. Lucid estimates 1% of the vehicles recalled have the defect.

Lucid already released an over-the-air software update that will identify and alert owners of a high-voltage coolant heater failure. Lucid said should one of these components fail it will be replaced for free. Notification letters to owners will be mailed Aug. 9.

A separate recall has been issued for 5,251 2022 to 20223 Airs. Only 1% of vehicles within the campaign are estimated to have this defect. Lucid said when a hardware communication fault is detected the high-voltage interlock software might disconnect the high-voltage contractors while the vehicle is in motion. The result would be a loss of drive power, which could result in the risk of a crash.

2023 Lucid Air Touring

To date, 10 known occurrences have been reported.

Lucid released an over-the-air software update for the issue on June 24. Letters to owners alerting them of the issue will be mailed Aug. 15. The recall is filed under NHTSA campaign 24V-497.'

Anyone looking for more information can contact Lucid at 1-888-995-8243 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.