72 Bolt EV and EUV models missed software to signal a bad battery

Those models need to return to dealerships for the software

Affected owners should park outside, not charge above 90%

A small subset of Chevrolet Bolt EVs previously recalled for potential battery fires have once again been recalled for the same.

While this isn’t a new issue, GM’s proactive tally of service records indicated that some vehicles didn’t complete the installation of diagnostic software as part of their recall remedy.

That means a new round of recall paperwork (and dealer service) for 66 different 2020-2022 Bolt EV hatchbacks and 6 different 2022 Bolt EUVs. In those specific cars, GM says, “advanced diagnostic software may have been incorrectly installed and fail to detect defective battery modules, possibly resulting in a battery fire.”

Although GM isn’t aware of any incidents connected to this software issue, the automaker internally identified that its service software system would, in some cases, allow a technician to process a vehicle’s warranty claim without complete installation of the software, it explained in recall paperwork.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Advice for what drivers of affected vehicles are instructed to do sounds much like when GM was rolling out such software to the Bolt EV when it was first affected by that battery recall: Set the target charge level to 90%; avoid depleting the battery below 70 miles of range remaining; park outside after charging; and do not charge the vehicle indoors overnight.

Lucky owners who get to bring their vehicle in yet again for recall service will be notified starting around August 5, 2024. Bolt EV owners may in the meantime contact 833-382-4389 with questions.

This is a very, very small subset of GM’s massive 2021 battery recall effort, which eventually spanned all 140,000 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models in North America. Although this recall relates to the later model years, many owners of earlier 2017-2019 Bolt EVs ended up with new battery packs, resulting in more driving range than they originally had.

As part of a class-action Bolt EV settlement vs. GM and LG Energy Solution, owners are also likely eligible for $700 to $1,400.

The Bolt EV went out of production in December 2023, but as GM reported last week it remained Chevy’s top-selling EV for the first half of 2024, with the Blazer EV failing to overtake it for the period. GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed earlier this year that when it returns later in 2025 the 2026 Chevy Bolt EV will be the most affordable U.S. EV.