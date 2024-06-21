Toyota issued a stop-sale and recall for the 2024 Grand Highlander and Lexus TX

The issue stems from the driver-side curtain airbag

A solution doesn't exist, and Toyota expects a remedy by mid-August

Consumers looking to buy the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid or Lexus TX hybrid can't due to a stop-sale being issued. A recall for approximately 145,000 of these vehicles has been issued (both hybrid and non-hybrid models) due to a a safety issue.

The culprit is the driver-side curtain airbag. Toyota said the safety device might not deploy as intended in the event of a crash. Specifically, the front portion of the curtain airbag might not unroll as intended.

A fix is in the works, but does not exist as of today. Toyota estimates the solution will be ready by mid-August.

Until a fix is developed all 2024 Toyota Grand Highlanders and Lexus TXs sitting on dealer lots can not be sold. Production of these two models in the automaker's Princeton, Indiana plant has been halted.

Owners of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX are not being asked to park their vehicles, but advised to drive with their driver's window rolled up at all times to ensure the curtain airbag will deploy properly in the event of an accident.

Toyota said if the driver's window is down and an accident should occur the vehicle won't meet certain ejection headform displacement requirements.

The recall has not been posted on the NHTSA's website yet. Toyota said it will notify owners by the middle of August. Customers seeking more information can contact Toyota customer support at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus customer support at 1-800-255-3987 or visit the brands' recall website here.