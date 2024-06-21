Teslas no longer have control stalks in its vehicles

Tesla has removed control stalks from the Model S, Model X, and Model 3, but owners are adding them back with aftermarket parts.

As discovered by InsideEVs, aftermarket stalks are available for about $400, and there are even some YouTube videos explaining how to install them. As one video explains, this process is a bit involved. It involves removing the steering wheel to install the stalks, as well as connecting wires to controllers in the center console, requiring additional disassembly.

Installation of aftermarket stalks in a Tesla Model 3 Highland (via TesStudio)

That video deals with installation of aftermarket stalks in the refreshed Model 3 that went on sale in the U.S. earlier this year. Known as the Highland, this version also does away with the shift lever in addition to control stalks. But the Model 3 isn't the only Tesla that owners are tinkering with to add back analog controls.

InsideEVs notes that Model S and Model X owners devised a workaround in 2021 using the clock spring, stalks, and Steering Column Control Module (SCCM) from the then-current Model 3. This modification, which required special software to allow the Model 3 and Model S/Model X hardware to communicate, came after the steering yoke that Consumer Reports called a pain to use—and possibly a safety concern.

Multiple studies have underscored that EVs are more trouble-prone than other vehicle types not necessarily because of their powertrains but often because of overly complex interfaces that automakers choose to adopt with them.

While none have been quite as zealous as Tesla in removing analog controls and familiar interfaces, automakers have a tendency to push high-tech features on EV customers, but in this case it seems Tesla customers are pushing back.