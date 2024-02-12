EVs and plug-in hybrids average more problems than hybrids and gasoline cars, J.D. Power found in its 2024 Vehicle Dependability Study.

The study, which is based on owner-reported issues with vehicles within the first three years of ownership, showed an average 256 problems per 100 vehicles for EVs and 216 for plug-in hybrids. That's higher than the industry average, which increased by four problems per 100 vehicles over 2023, to 190.

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge

Hybrids appeared less trouble-prone, with 191 problems per 100 vehicles. That's just one problem above the industry average, and four above gasoline cars' average of 187 problems per 100 vehicles.

This parallels what Consumer Reports has observed about reliability. It noted last year that vehicles that plug in are more trouble-prone. In 2022, with its Initial Quality Study, J.D. Power emphasized that EV powertrains themselves aren't trouble-prone, but all the other tech is—as the interfaces are often more ambitious and complex.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

In terms of the tech experience, J.D. Power underscored last year that EVs have more quality issues than gasoline models, partly for this reason. Tech frustration—including problems with infotainment systems and annoyance with driver-assist alerts—were also among the most-cited problems in this year's study.

This time, though, tires also proved to be a particular issue for EVs. After three years of ownership, 39% of owners reported replacing tires within the last 12 months, which was 19 percentage points higher than owners of gasoline cars, according to J.D. Power. Tires do wear faster for EVs, as they're heavier than comparable internal-combustion vehicles, but it's unclear why the firm is calling this predictable wearable item part of dependability.