Sony is in the process of launching its own Afeela EV brand in partnership with Honda, but in the meantime the company's new in-car entertainment app is debuting in the Vinfast VF 8 electric SUV.

Dubbed Ridevu, this feature offers access to a regularly updated library of over 2,000 movies over a 12-month subscription period, according to Vinfast press release. That includes "unlimited replays of up to 100 movies" as well as "premium titles" accessible by redeeming credits or via in-app purchases or rentals.

2023 Vinfast VF 8

This feature will offered initially as a complimentary part of the VF Connect Prime Package available on the VF 8 in the U.S. Owners who sign up for Ridevu will get access via an over-the-air update, allowing for streaming of videos through the car's central screen while parked or via passenger devices while moving (the app is compatible with Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, and Linux, according to Vinfast).

Sony has its own EV on the way, conceived as a device that essentially lives on the Sony gaming and entertainment platform. Created under the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture, it's scheduled to launch in 2026.

2023 Vinfast VF 8

For now, though, Vinfast appears questionable as a platform for showing off the entertainment giant's latest tech. A first drive of the VF 8 last year led to a rare takeaway that you simply shouldn't buy one. It appears Green Car Reports was not alone in this conclusion, as the VF 8 was similarly panned by other publications. Vinfast has reportedly made a number of changes to its VF 8 in recent months. While that takeaway might have changed by now, it hasn't given media much access to these improvements.

Instead, Vinfast is moving ahead with other plans. Despite U.S. sales appearing to be lagging behind targets, the company is continuing the process of pivoting to a franchised dealer model. In January, it revealed a pickup truck concept and a tiny SUV called the VF 3. This week Vinfast opened deposits in its home country of Vietnam for the VF 3 at $9,200—battery not included.