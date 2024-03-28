The U.S. Polestar 4 has a price. Ferrari’s teaming up with the battery supplier SK On. And we review the fuel-cell version of the Honda CR-V. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, we found it to be well-packaged, roomy, and refined, with a driving experience that’s virtually indistinguishable from that of a battery-electric model. While the vehicle is in top form, the fueling infrastructure is not. Good thing Honda, among other automakers, has moved on to prioritize other uses for hydrogen first—and put a charge port on the e:FCEV.

At the New York Auto Show, 2025 Polestar 4 pricing was confirmed Wednesday. The curvaceous electric SUV with no rear window, sized closely with the Tesla Model Y, will start at $56,300 when it starts arriving in the fourth quarter of 2024. And that’s for China-built versions; those assembled in South Korea will arrive a bit later.

Ferrari has already offered a few very performance-oriented plug-in hybrids, and it’s confirmed an EV is on the way. With its battery partner, SK On, it’s now confirmed more of a development partnership between Ferrari and SK that could help “advance cell technology.”

