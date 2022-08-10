Ford hikes F-150 Lightning prices. The Meyers Manx is back as a niche electric vehicle. Lucid Air goes black. And EV buyers have great credit. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford has boosted 2023 F-150 Lightning prices by at least $7,000, while boosting range with the standard 98-kwh battery pack to 240 miles. Prior to destination fees, that’s a steep 17.5% price hike on the base Lightning.

The designer who helped spark the Volkswagen New Beetle and original Audi TT is behind a new electric version of the classic Meyers Manx dune buggy. The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric retains most of the original design, but with performance claims of 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and up to 300 miles of electric range that suggest a much higher level of sophistication underneath.

The Lucid Air Stealth Look gives our top-rated electric car a blacked-out look with far less brightwork. Do you prefer that over the Platinum Look?

And earlier in the week, we reported that EV buyers are outliers in more ways than their vehicle choices themselves: They have far higher credit scores than ICE vehicle buyers, says the credit giant TransUnion.

