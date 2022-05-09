Bollinger Motors’ lineup of commercial electric trucks has a contract manufacturer: Roush Industries.

The companies announced Monday that Roush will assemble Bollinger’s lineup of Class 3 through Class 6 electric trucks at a scalable facility in Livonia, Michigan. The arrangement will include platforms and chassis cabs, and Bollinger will source and provide materials to Roush.

Bollinger electric trucks - Class 3 through Class 6

The relationship does not include the much-anticipated B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup, unfortunately. Both of those models were postponed indefinitely in January, with deposits refunded, as the company pivoted to the larger commercial electric trucks for survival.

In 2020, Bollinger started teasing the potential of a B2 chassis cab—for things as varied as tow trucks, public works vehicles, and ambulances. In March 2021, it revealed more about its Chass-E and Chass-E Cab models, including a $55,000 starting price, battery packs summing up to 402 kwh, and plans for 15-kw “export power.”

Bollinger Class 6-7 battery layout

Prior to that decision, Bollinger had noted that it had narrowed the list to just a few potential manufacturing partners for the B1 and B2.

Bollinger noted to Green Car Reports that although Roush will be assembling the chassis cabs and platforms, Bollinger will help oversee upfits for various commercial purposes—with multiple upfit partners to be announced later this year

In the EV sector, the startup Canoo, which has in recent months shifted its EV assembly plan, partnered with Roush for early low-volume production of beta vehicles and help with durability testing. Other partners mentioned on Roush’s own site include Google and Polaris.

Bollinger credited Roush’s track record in working with both startups and established OEMs, and noted that it will help the startup meet its quality and production targets. It said that it will work with Roush on pre-production vehicles and validation testing, but it didn’t give an exact timeline for first deliveries.