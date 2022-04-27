Ford on Monday announced the start of "full production of 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, part of the massive Detroit Rouge Complex that builds non-electric F-150 trucks.

Ford said in a press release that it has 200,000 reservations for the Lightning. In response to greater-than-expected demand, Ford said earlier this year that it would expand Lightning production to 150,000 units annually. That will happen in 2023, the automaker confirmed in Monday's release.

Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley clarified to reporters on Monday that the Tennessee-built electric truck due to be made starting in 2024 won't be a successor to the Lightning; it will be in addition to it. "It's another truck," he said, as quoted by Automotive News. "This is not our only truck. We said very clearly we want to be the leader in electric pickup trucks."

Initial reservation holders for the Lightning will get first dibs, and even with expanded production, it's unclear when others may be able to get a Lightning. Ford stop taking orders prior to the start of production, and isn't anticipating dealer stock for some time, according to our partner pricing and market intelligence site CarsDirect.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pre-production

According to a Frequently Asked Questions section on its website, Ford "does not forecast any dealer stock orders to be on the lot until later models years." A Ford spokesperson confirmed to CarsDirect that order banks for future model years won't open until this summer.

The need to prioritize existing reservation holders makes it unclear when the Lightning will be widely available in dealer stock, and whether that will happen before that other electric truck with "incredibly high" production volume arrives around mid-decade.

Ford isn't the only automaker taking its time ramping up production of highly anticipated electric trucks.

General Motors continues to tease the Chevy Silverado EV, and while it will be far more widely available than the related GMC Hummer EV it hasn't made clear what kind of volume it plans to ramp up to for this version.

Rivian is already planning a second factory, as it slowly ramps up production of the R1T pickup at its first Illinois plant.

Ford appears to be challenged to make enough of its most sought-after electrified models. The Maverick Hybrid will also be in tight supply for some time.