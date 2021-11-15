The Tesla Model Y has become a lot more expensive. Subaru brings the Crosstrek Hybrid back for another year. Hyundai brings back the past with a new twist. And Kia sees hydrogen fuel-cell models and vegan leather in its future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia was among several automakers that last week expanded upon previous carbon-cutting initiatives. Building on its Plan S, Kia revealed it plans a hydrogen fuel-cell “lineup” in 2028, set retirement dates for ICE vehicles, and got more specific about how it plans to cut CO2 with greener materials and more renewable energy. Some of those ideas are exemplified in the Concept EV9 bowing this week at the LA auto show.

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, which is actually a plug-in hybrid, returns for another model year with no major changes—and that means the same 17-mile plug-in electric range and 35-mpg fuel economy as a hybrid. Will it get a range boost to stay relevant next to the upcoming Solterra EV?

In its latest Heritage Series concept, Hyundai has revived its 1986 Grandeur—a first attempt as a luxury sedan, that arguably led to its present-day Genesis—as a retro-flavored fully electric restomod concept. That includes fitting it with the Parametric Pixel lightning theme from its Ioniq EV models, plus a modern interface.

And the base price of the Tesla Model Y has broken $60,000. That’s now more than the original base price of the Model S in 2012, and with no Standard Range model in the lineup, it’s $17,000 higher than just earlier this year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter