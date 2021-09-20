The list of EVs with the most range now includes models from two new American automakers, Rivian and Lucid. A micro-EV makes its way to production. Ford is thinking of electric police cars. And Toyota starts to go hybrid with its trucks. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

After years of hints, Toyota revealed its first hybrid pickup Sunday night. It’s a version of the redesigned 2022 Tundra full-size truck due later this year, badged i-Force Max and clearly prioritizing capability, payloads, and towing as much if not more than mpg.

Ford has announced that they’re considering “purpose-built electric police vehicles,” and submitted their Mustang Mach-E electric car for testing. Could the Mach-E GT Performance follow a long tradition of using modified Mustangs as highway patrol cars?

The Eli Zero micro-EV has started shipping out to dealerships in Europe, the Chinese-American company reported today. It still hopes to deliver the crowdfunded wee EV to the U.S., where it will be classified as a neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) perhaps good for urban fleets, in 2022.

And over the weekend, with Tesla ousted from the top spot and newbies Rivian and Lucid now included in the mix, we took a look at the eight electric vehicles EPA-rated for 300 miles of range or more.

