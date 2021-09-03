The U.S. EPA on Friday posted official efficiency and range ratings for the Rivian R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV, and they both handily top 300 miles.

The Rivian R1T has been rated at 314 miles of range by the EPA, and the R1S earns a 316-mile rating.

According to the EPA, for the R1T that equates to 73 MPGe and 332 miles in city driving, or 65 MPGe and 293 miles in highway driving. The R1S is rated at 74 MPGe city, 66 MPGe highway, which corresponds to 331 miles of range city or 296 miles highway.

The difference between the two models, with the R1S better on the highway and the R1T slightly better in the city, corresponds to what will likely be a slight weight advantage for the R1T but aerodynamic advantages for the R1S.

Rivian R1S

It’s worth noting that the Rivian trucks aren’t anywhere close to the efficiency of, for instance, a Tesla Model X. And they don’t go as many miles per kilowatt-hour of battery pack as the Audi E-Tron SUV, which has been widely criticized for its efficiency.

That said, the Rivian trucks are likely to be far more energy-efficient than the GMC Hummer EV, which is should arrive as a Class 3 truck, skipping official EPA range and efficiency ratings entirely.

Rivian R1T, R1S chassis

None of this takes into consideration Rivian's 180-kwh Max pack that’s on the way next year, at a $10,000 premium. Rivian has teased it will unlock more than 400 miles of range. Rivian confirmed to Green Car Reports Friday that first deliveries of the R1T with the Max pack, available with the Adventure or Explore packages, will be delivered starting in January 2022.

And yes, the smaller pack is still in the works.

There’s really nothing to compare the Rivian trucks to quite yet, although rival electric trucks will soon arrive. Ford has said it will deliver the F-150 Lightning with up to 300 miles of range in spring 2022. GM is planning a 400-mile Chevy Silverado EV, to be built alongside the GMC Hummer EV that arrives later this year in pickup form. Even Stellantis has confirmed that a fully electric Ram 1500 pickup is due by 2024.