Rivian rolls out towing and cargo details for its R1T electric truck. GM is targeting affordability for at least some versions of its Chevy Silverado EV. The Ford F-150 Lightning is official, and due soon. And a Canadian company has big plans to build electric school buses in the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM CEO Mary Barra last week revealed that the Chevrolet SIlverado EV will be “a high-volume entry” it’s already shown to some government and commercial fleets—suggesting that the Chevy electric truck will be far more affordable than the GMC Hummer EV.

Ford has set a May 19 reveal date for the fully electric version of its F-Series pickup—and confirmed the F-150 Lightning name.

Rivian has released more towing and cargo details for its R1T electric pickup, ahead of a national tour and first deliveries due in June. From the clever gear tunnel—the “mud room” of the R1T—to the app-controlled tailgate, there’s a full suite of clever features.

Canada’s Lion Electric is planning to build a plant that will make electric school buses and more in the Chicago area. According to the company, it will be the largest such factory for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks in the U.S.

Being realistic about range is an important part about electric vehicle ownership. With the 2021 Nissan Leaf Plus as an example, we take a look at how in mild conditions and normal driving speeds you could meet or exceed the EPA range rating.

