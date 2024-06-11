The Chevrolet Blazer EV electric SUV will arrive at a lower base price in its existing LT and RS versions as they’re renewed for the 2025 model year, the company revealed Monday.

For 2025, the Blazer EV LT AWD costs $48,995, while the Blazer RS AWD costs $54,295, both including mandatory destination fees.

Going by the starting price for both of these models, that’s $1,200 and $300 cheaper, respectively, for the 2025 Chevy Blazer versus the equivalent 2024 Chevrolet Blazer models. But Chevy makes clear it did some decontenting to get there.

“Some content which was standard on 24MY trims is now offered as optional content, resulting in a more affordable starting MSRP for these trims,” clarified spokesperson Kellie Van Maele to Green Car Reports. The LT AWD’s Comfort and Convenience package and the RS AWD’s Convenience and Driver package are now optional—and is a charge cord.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

Adding those options to the 2025s, prices have increased. At present for 2024, you can delete the LT Comfort and Convenience package for $995. This package includes wireless phone charging, a power liftgate, power front heated seats, heated steering wheel, and more, and is indicated as costing $2,295. The RS Convenience and Driver Package combines a head-up display, HD surround vision, and a heated wiper park and it adds an indicated $2,620 but GM doesn’t appear to allow deleting it for 2024.

Nevertheless, the base price cut is a pleasant surprise for EV affordability, as shoppers—in recent surveys and in actual demand—have indicated they want more low-price EV choices. GM just in March cut 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices by thousands, as it resumed sales and deliveries of the electric SUV after a range of interface glitches, including charging issues, led to a Blazer EV sales pause in December.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

GM noted that models delivered after the pause had been given “significant software updates,” including updates to ambient lighting and gauge-cluster graphics for battery percentage.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is one of the most important vehicles of the year for affordability, and it starts at $43,295, with an entry-level version starting at $34,995 still due later this year. A lower-priced, front-wheel-drive Blazer EV LT model is also due at some point to slow in below the LT AWD.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

These 2025 Blazer models haven’t yet started production, emphasized Chevy, suggesting that there will be “performance improvements” coming for the 2025 Blazer EV yet to be detailed. It’s unclear as of yet whether that goes above and beyond the SS versions that Chevy has already said are in the pipeline. Range-leading RS RWD and top-performance SS AWD models will get a larger 102-kwh battery pack while the rest of the Blazer EVs get an 85-kwh pack. SS models step up to 557 hp, a retuned suspension, and 0-60 mph times under four seconds.