A U.K.-based team has set a Guinness World Record for longest distance travelled by an EV on a single charge, covering 569 miles and 3,379 feet in a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The record attempt was staged July 27 by the team, which was sponsored by fleet management company Webfleet, and took just over 24 hours, according to Autocar. The version used was a single-motor Mach-E Premium with the larger Extended Range battery pack, with 18-inch wheels shod in EV-specific tires from Bridgestone.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sets Guinness World Record for distance driven on a single charge

The Mach-E was driven on U.K. public roads, including 21 miles at an indicated 0% battery capacity. The electric SUV averaged 6.25 miles per kwh, which far surpasses the official WLTP rating of 3.8 miles per kwh for this version of the Mach-E in the U.K. market.

While the loop was designed to "emulate real-world driving conditions," according to Webfleet, breaking the record likely required unrealistically conservative driving. The version of the Mach-E used for the record attempt is WLTP-rated at 372 miles of range. The equivalent EPA rating is 320 miles.

The previous record was set in September of last year by Chinese automaker Zeekr with a 563.971-mile journey in Hangzhou, China. Nio claimed last year that an ET7 sedan equipped with its new 150-kwh battery pack traveled 650 miles on a charge during a 14-hour trip between the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Xiamen, but this apparently wasn't recognized by Guinness.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept also covered 746 miles on a charge during a 2022 trip from Germany to the U.K., but it isn't a production car. The EQXX does however demonstrate engineering that could improve the efficiency of future Mercedes EVs, helping them to escape the weight spiral that afflicts current models.