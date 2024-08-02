The 2025 BMW i5, the all-electric version of the 5-Series midsize luxury sedan, returns essentially unchanged for its second model year.

The entry point to the i5 lineup is the single-motor rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40, which costs $68,275 with the mandatory $1,175 destination charge. It's still rated at 335 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with a BMW-estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds.

2025 BMW i5

The dual-motor all-wheel drive i5 xDrive40, which joined the lineup midway through the 2024 model year, starts at $71,275 with destination. Adding a motor powering the front axle, it bumps output to 389 hp and 435 lb-ft, lowering the 0-60 mph time to 5.2 seconds.

A more powerful dual-motor i5 M60 (badged as the M60 xDrive) remains at the top of the lineup, with 590 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque and can do 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, according to BMW. It also adds an adaptive suspension and upgraded brakes to live up to the "Ultimate Driving Machine" mantra. For 2025, it's priced at $85,275 with destination.

2025 BMW i5

All i5 models continue to use an 84.3-kwh battery pack. EPA range ratings likely won't be different from 2024, meaning a maximum 295 miles for the i5 eDrive40, 266 miles for the i5 xDrive40, and 253 miles for the i5 M60, with the optimal wheel and tire combinations.

Launched for the 2024 model year, the i5 is similar in concept to the BMW i4 and i7, in that it's an all-electric version of a gasoline model. In a first drive, Green Car Reports found the electric version trounces its gasoline sibling. It's simply a better car than the standard 5-Series. But it might be even better if BMW brought the stylish i5 wagon to the U.S. alongside the sedan—something that's unlikely to happen due to Americans' aversion to that body style.