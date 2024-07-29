BMW's i4 electric car gets new lighting treatments

Range is up on the single-motor model, but down on the dual-motor model

Prices have, naturally, increased—but in the hundreds of dollars, not thousands

The 2025 BMW i4 is on sale now with mildly updated exterior styling and interior trim, and an apparent range boost for some models.

Both the i4 and the related 2025 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe gasoline model receive new headlights, as well as taillights available with laser-lit accents previously seen on the M4 CSL, a limited edition version of the gasoline M4 2-door coupe. New exterior colors and wheel patterns are featured throughout the range as well.

Inside, the i4 receives a new steering wheel design and some new interior trim options. It still features a curved display incorporating a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen, running the BMW iDrive 8.5 infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard as well.

2025 BMW i4

The i4 supports the Plug & Charge protocol, with the ability to recognize accounts from up to five networks. BMW has been working to aggregate more EV chargers into a streamlined interface for its customers, a process that will continue in the 2025 calendar year with Tesla Supercharger access. The automaker has said it will adopt the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port starting next year, while also shipping adapters for existing vehicles.

The single-motor rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive35 that was the base model for 2024 isn't listed on the 2025 i4 configurator. The least expensive model listed is the i4 eDrive40, which starts at $58,475 with the mandatory $1,175 destination charge. That's $600 more than the comparable 2024 model, but $5,100 more than the 2024 eDrive35 model.

The eDrive40 also has a single-motor powertrain, with output unchanged from the previous 335 hp, but BMW now lists up to 318 miles of range compared to 301 miles before. BMW also continues to offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive xDrive40, which starts at $63,475 (a $700 increase). As with the eDrive40, output (in this case 396 hp) is unchanged. But BMW now lists a lower maximum range of 287 miles, down from 307 miles previously.

2025 BMW i4

The i4 M50 performance variant once again tops the lineup. This dual-motor model is rated at 536 hp—also unchanged from 2024. Estimated range dips just two miles, to 267 miles, while the prices increases $1,000, to $71,875.

While the i4 and other current BMW EVs share underpinnings with combustion models, the automaker will soon launch its Neue Klasse family of dedicated EVs based on a new architecture, starting with an electric SUV that's due to start production for Europe in 2025.