Cybertruck owners excited about the optional range extender battery now have more details about how it will work.

On Saturday, Tesla Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill confirmed the optional range extender battery pack will not be user installed.

Morrill responded to a question on X, formerly Twitter, asking if the range extender battery will be easily removable or offered as a rental option from a local service center.

"No, any range extender by Tesla will be structurally mounted so it's safe in a crash," Morrill responded on X.

This means owners will need to schedule a service appointment with Tesla to have the optional battery pack installed or removed. It's unclear if removed what happens with the battery pack.

No specifications or pricing has been announced for the range extended battery option, nor has Tesla said when it will become a reality.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, also the owner of X.com (formerly Twitter), noted on the platform after the truck's debut that the range extender battery pack would take up about a third of the truck's bed.

Even with the optional range extender battery pack the Cybertruck won't have the originally promised 500 miles of range.

The three Cybertruck models announced include a Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual-Motor, and tri-motor Cyberbeast. The three models have respective range claims of 250 miles, 340 miles, and 320 miles, according to Tesla. Official EPA ratings don't exist. Tesla claims the optional battery pack will enable the Cybertruck to offer up to 470-plus miles of range, but it's not clear for which model.

Tesla recalled the Cybertruck in April due to "trapped" accelerator pedals, and again in June for a busted wiper motor and loose trim.