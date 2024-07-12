The 2025 Audi Q5 S line TFSI e returns for the new model year with nearly no change, after receiving a more advanced active lane control system and a heated steering wheel last model year. Split among three trim levels, PHEV Q5 prices range from $59,795 to $67,995, including $1,295 in destination. That buys a turbo-4 five-seat crossover with a 17.9-kwh battery that blends in power to net 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

It also buys one of the very few PHEVs that qualifies for a federal tax credit of $3,750.

Audi pegs the 4,652-pound PHEV crossover SUV at a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph.