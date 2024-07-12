2025 Q5 PHEV returns, remains Audi's lone plug-in hybridMartin Padgett Comment Now!
-
According to Chevy, the base 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT will be available soon and will be EV tax credit eligible.
-
VW inks deal for solid-state batteries for 1M EVs annually
The companies say that they’ll combine core competencies toward the scaling-up of production and these cells’ integration into VW’s vehicles.Bengt Halvorson
-
Polestar 6 electric convertible may get spicy BST edition
The high-performance Concept BST debuts this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.Martin Padgett
-
Genesis GV60 gets the first Magma treatment, in 2025
Genesis sees the potential for electric-car performance enthusiasts in its GV60 hatchback.Martin Padgett
-
Toyota joins Ionna EV charging network, stations due in 2024
With Toyota's undisclosed investment in the charging network, that brings the total number of automakers invested in the network to eight.Bengt Halvorson
-
No, extreme heat doesn't cause people to get stuck in EVs
EVs don't fail suddenly and leave owners stuck—although their battery packs can degrade faster in hot weather.Bengt Halvorson
-
The chargers, announced last May among 20 new fast-charging sites in Utah, can accommodate electric trucks and trailer-towing.
-
2025 Honda CR-V Sport hybrid price rises to $35,700
The CR-V's more expensive than last year, but not by much.Martin Padgett
-
Electrify America won't allow EVs a full charge at busy stations
The change is an attempt to cut long wait times at some especially busy EV charging stations.Bengt Halvorson
-
Mazda goes hybrid with 2025 CX-50 crossover SUV
Toyota-derived system should deliver up to 38 mpg combined, Mazda promises.Martin Padgett
-
Lucid Air recalled for loss of power and coolant heater issues
Lucid issued two recalls that will initially be fixed with an over-the-air software update.Joel Feder