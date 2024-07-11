Chevrolet appears to have held true on the arrival of an Equinox EV version that costs just $34,995 and is set to deliver well over 300 miles of range. But it's arriving for the 2025 model year, rather than 2024.

The GM brand said Thursday that the base 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT will be available "soon." It rides on 19-inch machined wheels and doesn’t hold back on any of the tech, including the big 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with 11-inch information screen, a full suite of active-safety features, and remote and hands-free start capabilities. But it does go with cloth, manually adjustable seats and the absence of the bun warmers and steering-wheel heaters that can make winter EV ownership much easier.

The Equinox EV’s $34,995 base price, which Chevy had originally confirmed for 2024, includes the $1,395 destination fee and is likely to carry over the same 319-mile EPA range rating as current 2024 Equinox models with front-wheel drive, from an 85-kwh battery pack. It will be eligible in 2024 for the $7,500 EV tax credit, Chevy says, so that effectively drops the price to just $27,495.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

The 2025 versions of this updated EV will make slightly more power and torque than their 2024 counterparts, Chevy also revealed—220 hp and 243 lb-ft in single-motor front-wheel-drive form, or 300 hp and 355 lb-ft in dual-motor all-wheel-drive form. Those figures represent a boost of 7 hp and 7 lb-ft with FWD and 12 hp and 22 lb-ft with AWD.

Chevy hasn’t yet confirmed how much extra all-wheel drive costs on the LT, but for 2024 the premium is $3,300.

The model that Chevy launched as the 2LT has been revamped as part of an option package for 2025, adding up to $43,295. A “Comfort and Active Safety 2 Package” slots in between at $36,995, while at the top of the lineup the model Chevy formerly called the 3LT now costs $46,395.

With those options piled on, the 2LT gets roof rails, a rear wiper, a power liftgate, a power driver seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control. The 3LT adds front-seat cooling, power front passenger seat adjustment, heated wiper parking, heated rear outboard seats, dual-zone climate control, and 21-inch alloys.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevy notes that top-level LT and RS trims now include a head-up display and rear camera mirror.

At the top of the 2025 Equinox EV lineup is the RS. What had been sold as the 2RS (21-inch wheels, black roof, flat-bottom steering wheel) is now badged the RS, priced at $44,795, while the previous 3RS (dual-zone climate, power passenger seat, heated rear seats, and more) is an option package on top of that, costing $47,890.

In a first drive of the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in May, Green Car Reports found this entry GM EV to be the new “normal” for American EVs, with a package that’s satisfying to drive and use.

The Equinox EV’s pricing recalibration goes along with what Chevy recently did for the slightly upmarket Blazer EV. The 2025 Blazer EV also gets a lower base price for existing LT and RS versions.

Currently, with the arrival of the $34,995 base model, the Equinox EV is one of the lowest-priced EVs for the U.S. market. GM CEO Mary Barra has already also promised that it's not Chevy's lowest-priced EV—and the upcoming 2026 Chevy Bolt EV will be the most affordable U.S. EV.