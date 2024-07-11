Genesis confirmed its GV60 Magma for production in 2025

The first public look at the production model comes this week at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Genesis plans a Magma for every model

The rolling design statement that is the Genesis GV60 gets a performance edition in 2025.

The South Korean luxury brand confirmed on Thursday that it will produce the GV60 Magma concept shown at this year's New York Auto Show. This weekend, the car will make its production debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The GV60, a Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist, recently gained a new lower-priced version with more range for the 2024 model year.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

Sales will begin in South Korea by the third quarter of next year, with a European launch set to follow by the fourth quarter of 2025. Genesis hasn't confirmed when the vehicle will arrive in U.S. showrooms, though it chose New York for its global debut.

Genesis confirmed that it hopes to build a Magma version of every model in its lineup, though it has not said whether the Magma updates will apply to EV versions of existing models, such as the Electrified G80 sedan (which may grow a new long-wheelbase edition soon) or the Electrified GV70 crossover SUV, which it now builds in Alabama.

Separately, Genesis may also develop and sell more hybrids and plug-in hybrids, as the rate of EV sales growth has slowed.

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

Magma cars will get sport-tuned suspensions and will ride lower, but no performance upgrades have been confirmed. The GV60 Magma concept does have upgrades to its cooling systems, and presumably, power output. It could end up with performance in the range of the blistering-quick Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, since the vehicles share their E-GMP architecture.