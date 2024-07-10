2025 Honda CR-V price rises by $300-$600 versus last year

Base Sport hybrid now costs $35,700

With more features, the CR-V hybrid costs about $6,000 more than the Kia Sportage hybrid

Honda's CR-V Sport, the hybrid edition of its midsize SUV, costs at least $35,700 for the 2025 model year.

Honda confirmed prices for its popular crossover on Tuesday, without altering the vehicle itself much. For the new model year, the CR-V carries over unchanged, and Honda says that the hybrid now accounts for more than half of all CR-V sales.

The CR-V Sport's base price has risen just $300 for the new year, while the range-topping Sport Touring model has posted a $600 increase, to $42,150. Compared to its rivals, and with the addition of all-wheel drive (an option on the Honda, standard on the Toyota), the CR-V Sport hybrid costs more than $4,000 more than the $33,075 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with AWD. It's almost $6,000 more than the front-drive 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid.

Honda fits the CR-V Sport hybrid with a 204-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 and two electric motors for excellent fuel economy. It's EPA-rated at 43/36/40 mpg, or 40/34/37 mpg with AWD. Standard equipment includes power features, a touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, black 18-inch wheels, black exterior trim, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob. Compared to the similar gas-only CR-V EX, the hybrid costs $2,000 more.

A midrange model, the CR-V Sport-L hybrid stickers for $38,700 and gains a power passenger seat, leather upholstery, a power tailgate, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.

At the top of the range, the CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid costs $42,150 and has all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, navigation, a wifi hotspot, and Bose 12-speaker sound.

Other non-hybrid models carry similar price increases versus the 2024 Honda CR-V. They're powered by a 190-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 with a CVT and front-wheel drive. Base models cost at least $31,450 and earn up to 30 mpg combined. Top versions run at least $36,350.

Honda also offers the fuel-cell CR-V e:FCEV for lease in California, with serious incentives including a massive fuel subsidy.