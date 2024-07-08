The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is Ram's electric truck launching near the end of 2024

Ram said the 1500 REV will have up to 500 miles of range, but standard battery trucks will have 350 miles of range

A range-extended Ram 1500 Ramcharger arrives after the electric Ram 1500 REV

Ram is looking to go the distance with its electric truck when it arrives later this year.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV electric truck aims to upstage the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck with up to 500 miles of range. The key ingredient? A massive battery pack.

2025 Ram 1500 REV at the 2023 New York auto show

Ram hasn't release full specs, yet. We know the Ram 1500 REV will ride on Stellantis STLA Frame chassis, which is its dedicated electric family of platforms, in this case made for a body-on-frame vehicle, like a full-size pickup truck. The standard battery fitted within the frame will be a 168-kwh pack that Ram said will probably deliver up to 350 miles of range. But a 229-kwh battery pack will be available, and Ram estimates that will give the Ram 1500 REV up to 500 miles of range.

The Ram 1500 REV will be capable of DC fast-charging of up to 350 kw, which Ram said will add 110 miles of range in about 10 minutes regardless of battery pack. The truck will be capable of bidirectional charging, but Ram hasn't outlined this feature, yet. A panel of plugs in the bed can output up to 7.2 kw of power while a plug in the front trunk provides up to 3.6 kw.

Ram said the 1500 REV electric truck will be capable of towing up to 14,000 pounds, the most of any electric pickup, and have a payload capacity of up to 2,700 pounds.

Only a dual-motor powertrain delivering all-wheel drive has been announced so far with up to 654 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. The motors are integrated with inverters in a module, and the front can be disconnected from the axle to boost efficiency. Ram said that regenerative braking will be strong enough for one-pedal driving. An electronic locking rear differential will be available. Ram said the 1500 REV will be capable of 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and fording up to 24 inches of water.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

First shown in February during the Super Bowl, the electric Ram pickup won't look dramatically different from its gas-powered siblings. The front grille's blocked off for aerodynamic and frunk purposes, the LED daytime running lights bleed into the center of the front end, and the rear taillights extend into the tailgate. Much beyond that it'll be wheels and small trim bits that visually differentiate the electric-powered truck from the gas-powered model. It's going to take a keen eye to know which truck is which on the road. Ram fitted the entire underbody of the 1500 REV with smooth panels to clean up the aero. Ram said the 1500 REV has a 0.34 coefficient of drag.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

Inside the story is the same. Cabin appointments are the same as those for the gas-powered model aside from some visuals on the screens to show the electric truck's status for charging, battery, and powertrain. The dashboard controls also carry over from the gas-powered model. That's not a bad thing since the Ram 1500 has the nicest interior money can buy in a pickup truck. From an available 14.0-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital gauge caster to a 10.3-inch front passenger screen, the leather-lined cabin can be outfitted like a luxury vehicle.

Ram hasn't said how long the bed will be or what sizes will be offered, but the front trunk has 15 cubic feet of space.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will launch ahead of its range-extended sibling, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger.