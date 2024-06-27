The 2025 Lexus ES carries over into the new model year with no real changes

The large hybrid carries EPA fuel economy ratings of 44 mpg combined, 43 mpg city, 44 mpg highway

The 2025 Lexus ES hybrid costs $46,100

While the related Toyota Camry hybrid gets a major update for the new model year, the 2025 Lexus ES hybrid remains essentially unchanged.

Lexus this week confirmed as much, while also releasing pricing for the 2025 ES hybrid. The ES 300h costs $46,1000 with the mandatory $1,150 destination charge. The lineup also includes Luxury ($50,910), Ultra Luxury ($54,630), F Sport Design ($50,125), and F Sport Handling ($52,035) grades.

2025 Lexus ES 300h

The powertrain still consists of a 2.5-liter inline-4 running on the Atkinson cycle and coupled to the familiar Lexus/Toyota hybrid system. This combination yields 215 hp, which is sent to the front wheels only, and an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined (43 mpg city, 44 mpg highway).

The current-generation ES was introduced for the 2019 model year and received a refresh for 2021 that included a switch from a nickel-metal hydride to a more compact lithium-ion battery pack. This, along with a more compact cooling system, allowed the pack to be moved from the trunk to under the rear seats—freeing up cargo space and improving front-to-rear weight distribution.

2025 Lexus ES 300h

The ES shares a platform with the Toyota Camry, which goes all-hybrid for 2025, while featuring revised styling and other updates. The Camry also gains all-wheel drive in hybrid form, but for now Lexus will continue to offer all-wheel drive only on non-hybrid versions of the ES.

The ES hybrid may not get the same updates as its Toyota cousin for 2025, but Lexus is being positioned to be more bullish on future EVs than Toyota. The RZ is the only all-electric Lexus model at the moment, but more are on the way. The luxury brand has teased an LF-ZL concept that it said previews a production EV due in 2026, and has tipped Green Car Reports that an 800-volt EV architecture is all set for some future models.