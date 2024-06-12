We take a first drive in the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid. The 2025 Nissan Leaf loses its EV tax credit once again. And as Tesla’s Supercharger network stalls Ionna is rising. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, we found this models to be a class above the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, with a quieter, punchier, and more pleasant driving experience than the non-hybrid Civic. It’s a great way to get nearly 50 mpg with no compromise.

Just after Tesla Supercharging plans stalled, Ionna is rising. That’s the EV fast-charging network funded by seven automakers, and it anticipates opening its first U.S. charging stations in 2024, with eventual plans for 20,000 high-power urban and highway-adjacent fast-charging connectors. Ionna says it will support both the Tesla-derived NACS interface its funding automakers will soon adopt, as well as the CCS interface that most EVs are currently being delivered with.

And the Nissan Leaf has once again lost its $3,750 EV tax credit. While 2024 Nissan Leaf models at the dealership qualify for it, the 2025 Nissan Leaf that’s essentially carried over unchanged at face value does not. In what’s become a rollercoaster ride of eligibility, it’s not the only time this has happened, and Nissan says it’s working with its supplier AESC to recover the incentive on one of the market’s most affordable EVs.

