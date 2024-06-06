Production of the 2025 Volvo EX90 electric SUV for the U.S. market is now underway in Charleston, South Carolina, Volvo confirmed Wednesday with a press release.

Unveiled in November 2022, the EX90 was originally scheduled to start deliveries in early 2024, but was held back due to software issues. Volvo now plans to deliver the first U.S. customer cars in the second half of this year.

The EX90 is built alongside the Volvo S60 sedan (available with gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains) at the South Carolina plant, which opened in 2018 as Volvo's first U.S. manufacturing facility. It has the capacity to build up to 150,000 cars per year, according to Volvo, and will soon add the Polestar 3 electric SUV, which shares a platform with the EX90.

U.S. versions of the EX90 are priced from $77,990 in the seven-passenger layout, while the six-passenger layout with second-row captain's chairs starts at $78,490 (both prices include a $1,295 destination fee). That means at least some of the lineup is likely to land under the $80,000 federal EV tax-credit price cap.

Volvo previously confirmed two performance levels, both with dual-motor all-wheel drive. The Twin Motor spec makes 402 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque and will do 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds, according to Volvo. For $5,000 more, the Twin Motor Performance ups output to 496 hp and 671 lb-ft, and can accelerate to 60 mph in a Volvo-estimated 4.7 seconds.

Volvo has mentioned up to 300 miles of range from a 111-kwh battery pack, but there is no official EPA confirmation yet. The automaker has also clarified that all EX90 models for the U.S. will include a heat pump and the hardware for bidirectional charging. The peak DC fast-charging rate is 250 kw, with 10%-80% coming in about 30 minutes.

The Charleston plant isn't the only planned EV manufacturing site in South Carolina. The Volkswagen Group's new Scout Motors brand plans to build EVs at a new factory in the state within the next couple of years. Scout will build rugged EVs inspired by the classic International Harvester Scout, including a $40,000 SUV.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Volvo EX30 is also due to reach the U.S.—with a $36,245 base price. Volvo had planned to manufacture the EX30 exclusively in China, which could prove more complicated due to new Biden administration tariffs.