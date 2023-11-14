Volvo believes an electric minivan could be the future of luxury vehicles—in some markets at least.

The automaker on Saturday fully revealed the all-electric EM90 and confirmed the opening of pre-orders in China. Volvo confirmed Chinese sales when it first announced the EM90 in August, and didn't discuss other markets in this latest announcement. While China will be the primary market, it's possible the EM90 will be sold elsewhere. And it is right-sized for the U.S.

The EM90 is Volvo's first minivan, although the automaker claims inspiration from the 1953 Volvo Duett wagon. That model's emphasis on spaciousness and people-carrying ability made it a predecessor to modern minivans, Volvo argues.

2024 Volvo EM90

The inspiration may be retro, but the exterior design has the same theme as the most recent Volvo EVs. The Volvo logo is set directly into the front fascia with no grille, a detail that, along with the latest iteration of Volvo's "Thor's hammer" headlights, can be seen on the EX90 and EX30 crossover SUVs.

Inside, though, the EM90 has a new interior layout even versus the EX90, which first shown only a year ago. A landscape-oriented central touchscreen replaces the portrait orientation in other Volvo models. This allows for a higher mounting point that in turn frees up more space below.

The interior is also more luxurious than the austere EX30 cabin. The driver actually gets a separate instrument-cluster screen here, and there's a fold-down 15.6-inch screen for entertainment or conducting meetings. Rear seats with fold-out Ottomans, as well as a 21-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, are also included. Seats, screens, windows, air conditioning, and lighting can all be adjusted through voice controls to turn the EM90 into a theatre, meeting room, or bedroom on wheels, Volvo claims.

2024 Volvo EM90

A 116-kwh battery pack provides an estimated 459 miles of range on the CLTC standard—or likely in the range of 330-350 miles on the EPA cycle, based on other vehicles. The EM90 is the second Volvo EV—after the EX90—announced with bidirectional charging hardware. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services will be available depending on the market.

A single electric motor produces 268 hp, which gets the EM90 from 0-62 mph in an estimated 8.3 seconds. The EM90's 19-inch or 20-inch wheels have an aerodynamic design Volvo claims maximizes range. Digital key functionality will be available from launch, while road noise cancellation will come via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Although the EM90 seems like a great pick for shuttling executives in style, Volvo has already shown the EX90 Excellence electric limo, too. This is another China-first model that may not reach the U.S., although the standard EX90 is expected to go on sale here in 2024.