We take a look at Rivian’s electric vans. VW’s MEB platform is due for a boost mid-decade, V2G charging could pay off quickly. Used plug-in hybrids are in demand. And it seems the used Tesla price bubble has popped. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

While Rivian generates interest with outdoorsy families with its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV, it’s the EDV electric van that serves as a backstop for the company’s business—and its funding with Amazon. We took a look inside and out these key fleet models that will share drive units with the consumer electric trucks.

Even ahead of the $4,000 used EV tax credit that now applies to some purchases of EVs and plug-in hybrids for tax year 2023, interest in PHEVs has surged.

Based on several pricing authorities, drawing from the past few months of data, it appears that while used EVs are finally becoming more affordable, the Tesla bubble most notably has burst. As Reuters recently rounded up, prices on used Teslas are dropping fast—down 17% from a July peak, versus 4% for used-car prices over the same period.

Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which serves as the basis for the automaker’s mass-market EV push—including the ID.4 crossover and upcoming ID.Buzz electric van—is due to get a mid-decade tech update including faster charging, new batteries, and support for more advanced driver-assist tech.

And as utilities, automakers, and fleet operators continue to evaluate vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, some optimistic news comes from one firm that produces the hardware for such tech. By storing energy in an EV during off-peak hours and releasing it to the grid during peak hours, such hardware could earn up to $15,000 over 10 years, according to Fermata Energy.

