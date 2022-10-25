Rivian is getting U.S.-built motors. The Ford Escape Hybrid takes a sportier-looking turn. GM has recalled the Hummer EV over battery-pack sealing. Toyota is reportedly doing some soul-searching on a master plan for its EVs. And the Avalon’s all-hybrid, all-wheel-drive replacement gets pricing and fuel economy numbers. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Pricing and gas mileage numbers are locked in for the all-hybrid 2023 Toyota Crown sedan. For about $41,000, the Crown starts at 41 mpg combined, but step up to the Platinum version and its Hybrid Max system and you get a different performance-hybrid emphasis and 30 mpg rating.

The 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid is among the versions of this compact SUV getting a sporty available ST-Line treatment, as part of a mid-cycle refresh. But Ford doesn’t see it spinning this lineup toward much greater hybrid adoption. The Escape Plug-In Hybrid carries over, too.

Bosch, the German-based global supplier once pulled to the center of the VW diesel scandal, is several years into a pivot to support electric vehicles. And in South Carolina it’s ramping up U.S. electric motor production—first for Rivian.

Toyota’s plans for developing up to 30 EVs globally by 2030, with a relatively low emphasis on U.S. EVs, may be in flux. According to a report, it’s suspended work on all those models—including the Toyota Compact Cruiser SUV—as it mulls a stronger shift to EVs.

And General Motors is recalling GMC Hummer EV SUVs and BrightDrop EV600 electric vans over an issue that could let water into the battery pack. The company reports that it’s since changed the seal procedure.

